BidaskClub Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.09.

CBRL stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $141.63 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 29,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $5,107,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 746,709 shares of company stock valued at $126,638,832. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

