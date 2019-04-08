BidaskClub Lowers Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.66.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $282.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,470,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 773,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 621,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 389,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 53.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 610,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 211,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 79,725 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

