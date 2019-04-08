BidaskClub Downgrades MannKind (MNKD) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MNKD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.79 on Thursday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $336.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,682 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,359,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in MannKind by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,627,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 299,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,627,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 299,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 7,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,561 shares during the period. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MannKind Company Profile
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.
