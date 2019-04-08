BidaskClub Downgrades MannKind (MNKD) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MNKD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.79 on Thursday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $336.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.69.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,682 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,359,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in MannKind by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,627,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 299,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,627,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 299,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 7,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,561 shares during the period. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

