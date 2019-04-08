BidaskClub Downgrades Daktronics (DAKT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DAKT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Singular Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

DAKT stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Daktronics has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $332.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Daktronics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,586,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after buying an additional 365,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,770,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 285,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 285,447 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,076,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

