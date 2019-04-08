Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $8.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $563,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $392,356.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,705 shares in the company, valued at $405,514.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,469 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,429,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,077,000 after buying an additional 158,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,429,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,077,000 after buying an additional 158,823 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,542,000 after buying an additional 759,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,478,000 after buying an additional 135,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,145,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,038,000 after buying an additional 328,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,139. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

