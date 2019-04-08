Berenberg Bank Boosts LSL Property Services (LSL) Price Target to GBX 250

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of LSL Property Services to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

LON LSL opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20. The company has a market cap of $285.92 million and a PE ratio of 16.10. LSL Property Services has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 305 ($3.99).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other LSL Property Services news, insider Ian Crabb bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £58,170 ($76,009.41).

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

