Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 4,802 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,090,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,083. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

