Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires 2,462 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of USRT traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $51.96. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $833.00 and a 12 month high of $972.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/bell-rock-capital-llc-acquires-2462-shares-of-ishares-tr-core-u-s-reit-etf-usrt.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.