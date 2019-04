Over 360,000 SUVs are being recalled by the luxury brand Acura of honda since water may get into the tail lights and make them go dark.

The recall covers the MDX in the 2014 and is in North America.

Get alerts:

The company claims that water can get through some seals into the light assemblies and lead to electrical problems. That may knock lights out at the tailgate and a few lighting. Acura says it has not received any reports of injuries or crashes.

Investors will replace the seals, and when required install light assemblies and wiring.

Owners will be advised early each month.