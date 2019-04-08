Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 408 Shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BWX)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS comprises approximately 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 159,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a twelve month low of $544.00 and a twelve month high of $559.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0378 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

