BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,637,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,588,181,000 after purchasing an additional 859,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,469,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,704,771,000 after buying an additional 1,107,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after buying an additional 688,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.

Shares of UNP opened at $168.72 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $126.37 and a one year high of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

