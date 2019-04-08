BB&T Co. (BBT) Stake Lowered by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BB&T by 41.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in BB&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.39 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BBT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,370. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

