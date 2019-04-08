BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in BB&T by 304,793.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 134,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 134,109 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in BB&T by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its stake in BB&T by 6.2% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 68,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BB&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

NYSE:BBT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.54. 3,526,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,189,370. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/bbt-co-bbt-shares-bought-by-bogart-wealth-llc.html.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.