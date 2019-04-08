Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.74 ($92.72).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €73.55 ($85.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.46. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €67.73 ($78.76) and a twelve month high of €93.87 ($109.15). The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

