Barclays Reiterates “$417.00” Price Target for Boeing (BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $417.00 price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus raised their target price on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.05.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $19.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,335,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,385,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $221.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 21,969.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,801,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,815,492,000 after acquiring an additional 194,957 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

