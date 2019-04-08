Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,106 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,338.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BLDR opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.79.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
