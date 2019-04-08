Barclays PLC Sells 19,151 Shares of Opus Bank (OPB)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 143,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Opus Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,983,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Opus Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,260,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 81,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Opus Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 81,568 shares during the period. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $21.13 on Monday. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $724.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.95 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Opus Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/barclays-plc-sells-19151-shares-of-opus-bank-opb.html.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.