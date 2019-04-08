Barclays PLC Purchases 79,168 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 284.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 79,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 140,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SB. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Safe Bulkers to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.65. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/barclays-plc-purchases-79168-shares-of-safe-bulkers-inc-sb.html.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.