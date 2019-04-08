Barclays PLC Has $172,000 Holdings in Shotspotter Inc (SSTI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shotspotter were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shotspotter by 10.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Shotspotter by 16.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $89,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,922 shares of company stock worth $5,579,359. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. National Securities lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Shotspotter to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.01.

Shotspotter stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.82. Shotspotter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

