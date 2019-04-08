Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,121 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,251,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,871,000 after buying an additional 109,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,251,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,871,000 after buying an additional 109,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,292,000 after buying an additional 38,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,096,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 291,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after acquiring an additional 188,217 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Leerink Swann upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Shares of AGIO opened at $68.10 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.38.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.07. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 366.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $665,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,533.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,400 in the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,121 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-5121-shares-of-agios-pharmaceuticals-inc-agio.html.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.