Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TTEC were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TTEC by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in TTEC by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). TTEC had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $419.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $52,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,286 shares in the company, valued at $356,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-boosts-holdings-in-ttec-holdings-inc-ttec.html.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.