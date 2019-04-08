Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.62% of Coherent worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in Coherent by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Coherent by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR opened at $152.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $192.37.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Coherent had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target (down previously from $212.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

