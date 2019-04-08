Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.59% of Chemical Financial worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Chemical Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. FIG Partners raised Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of CHFC opened at $43.72 on Monday. Chemical Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

