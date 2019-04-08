Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,791,178 Shares of Dermira Inc (DERM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 469.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Dermira worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DERM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dermira by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 75,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Dermira stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. Dermira Inc has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $780.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative net margin of 523.25% and a negative return on equity of 309.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dermira Inc will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dermira Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

