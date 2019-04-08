Bangor Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 517,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,783. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $51.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

