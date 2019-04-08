Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,752. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

