Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.55 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GVI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,498,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,683 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the 4th quarter valued at $48,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,763 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 151,532 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 2,173.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter.

GVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.80. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a fifty-two week low of $2,026.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,160.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

