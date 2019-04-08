Ball (BLL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ball has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $371,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $105,621.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,118.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,622 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ball by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.