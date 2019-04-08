Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.72

News coverage about Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Baker Hughes A GE earned a media sentiment score of 0.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BHGE stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BHGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $28,951.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $821,840.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

