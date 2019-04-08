Aviva (AV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aviva (LON: AV) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2019 – Aviva had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Aviva had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 556 ($7.27) to GBX 562 ($7.34). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 535 ($6.99). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 475 ($6.21). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($6.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Aviva had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/12/2019 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 493 ($6.44) to GBX 479 ($6.26). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2019 – Aviva had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/4/2019 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on the stock.

2/11/2019 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aviva stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,571,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 554.60 ($7.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 20.75 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of £4,177.26 ($5,458.33). Also, insider Tom Stoddard sold 153,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.38), for a total value of £632,935 ($827,041.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,137 shares of company stock worth $470,909.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

