Avinger (AVGR) Trading Down 5.2%

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 2,292,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,831,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 353.80% and a negative net margin of 358.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Avinger makes up 0.1% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

