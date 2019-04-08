Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.79 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Autodesk from $146.00 to $131.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,599,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $7,733,483. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Autodesk by 214.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,079,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $792,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,197,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,578 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,215,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,646,000 after purchasing an additional 350,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $166.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,512.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.92. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

