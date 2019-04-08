Auryn Resources (AUG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.05

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 137276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUG. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Auryn Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

In related news, Director Ivan Bebek purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,933,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,515,830. Also, Senior Officer Michael Henrichsen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,000 shares in the company, valued at C$263,310.

Auryn Resources Company Profile (TSE:AUG)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

