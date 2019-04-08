AudioCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. AudioCoin has a market cap of $401,871.00 and $5.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Over the last week, AudioCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005567 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028297 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00146713 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008598 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000152 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003202 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000383 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 960,280,567 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

