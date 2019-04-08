Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOLD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.49.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

