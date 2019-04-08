AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,964 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.35 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

