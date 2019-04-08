Atmos (ATMOS) Market Cap Reaches $599,253.00

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Atmos has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Atmos has a total market cap of $599,253.00 and $0.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atmos coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Atmos Coin Profile

Atmos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,818,941 coins and its circulating supply is 100,818,941 coins. Atmos’ official website is novusphere.io . Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere . Atmos’ official message board is medium.com/@thenovusphere

Buying and Selling Atmos

Atmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

