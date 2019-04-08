Atlassian (TEAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.07.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,590.43, a P/E/G ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,894,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,903,000 after buying an additional 273,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,130,000 after acquiring an additional 300,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 573,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

