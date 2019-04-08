Atlanta Gold (ATG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Atlanta Gold Inc (CVE:ATG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

About Atlanta Gold (CVE:ATG)

Atlanta Gold Inc operates as a junior gold exploration and development company in the United States. Its principal property is the Atlanta gold property that covers an area of 2,159 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Twin Mining Corporation and changed its name to Atlanta Gold Inc in March 2007.

