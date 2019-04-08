Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $816,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Athene by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,360,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,263,000 after buying an additional 42,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 37.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Athene by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Athene by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,697. Athene has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Athene had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.