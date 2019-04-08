At Home Group Inc (HOME) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 321.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in At Home Group by 128.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 495,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,053,000 after buying an additional 876,101 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOME opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.21. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). At Home Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $354.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of At Home Group to $19.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

