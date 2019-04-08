Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,921.43 ($38.17).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,490 ($32.54) on Monday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,846 ($37.19). The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,200.71).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.