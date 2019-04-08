ASML Holding NV (ASML) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Liberum Capital raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.34. 241,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. ASML has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ASML will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $2.3856 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1,064.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

