Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,778 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $33,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,218 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $78.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $85,426.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,104,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,046 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

