Arrow Electronics (ARW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.08

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.08 and last traded at $83.06, with a volume of 466684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $102,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,183.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $4,356,508.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,351 shares of company stock worth $8,322,837 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3,970.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

