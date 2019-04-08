Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Stake Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arlington Asset Investment were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 197,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,564,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AI stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 70.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.82%.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arlington Asset Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

