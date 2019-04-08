ARKEMA/S (ARKAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ARKEMA/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ARKEMA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.44. ARKEMA/S has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Arkema SA provides chemical products worldwide. Its High Performance Materials segment offers adhesives and sealants for industry, hygiene, construction, and consumer products; and specialty polyamides for automotive, aerospace, aeronautics, oil and gas, electronics, and consumer goods, as well as polyvinylidene fluoride for chemical engineering, paints and anti-corrosive coatings, oil and gas extraction, photovoltaic panels, lithium-ion batteries, and water treatment membranes.

