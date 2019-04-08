Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMGN opened at $195.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $210.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
