Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $195.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/archford-capital-strategies-llc-increases-position-in-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.