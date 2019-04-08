Arca Biopharma (ABIO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Arca Biopharma stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Arca Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arca Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 416.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,003 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Arca Biopharma worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

