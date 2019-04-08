Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Aratana Therapeutics worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 849.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,044,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 747,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 61,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Aratana Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. William Blair lowered Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.14 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.41.

Shares of PETX opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.37. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

